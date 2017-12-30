Child killed in crash on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A child was killed and a man was hospitalized Friday night in a crash on Interstate 90 in Coeur d’Alene.

The Idaho State Police said a green 1995 Acura driven by Jonah Z. Leeder, 20, and a juvenile passenger was traveling eastbound at about 10:30 p.m. when Leeder attempted to pass a vehicle and spun out of control.

ISP said Leeder’s vehicle stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic in the right lane. A gold 2000 Chevrolet driven by William E. Swan, 45, was also traveling eastbound when he t-boned Leeder’s car.

The juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Leeder as transported to Kootenai Health. ISP said all three were wearing their seatbelts.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.



