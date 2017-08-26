Firehouse attraction at North Idaho State Fair (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – An attraction at the North Idaho State Fair has been shut down after a child was injured Friday night.

Candace Jones said her daughter Alexis was injured while playing on the Firehouse attraction at the fair Friday night.

"I didn't know if she was holding on or maybe her arm got caught and I called up and asked if she's okay she started screaming," Jones said. "I ran up there as fast as I could. I got about three quarters of the way up and the gentlemen working the ride was carrying Alexis down. He set her down and she was just covered in blood."

Jones said there was a pin sticking out of the slide and it punctured her daughter’s side.

"I lifted up her shirt and she had a huge gouge in her ribs. A pin that held the slide together was sticking out. And that's how she stopped was the pin holding onto her ribs until he pulled her off," said Jones.

Alexis had to be rushed to urgent care where she received six stitches.

"Luckily, it didn't go through her chest cavity or puncture or hit a major artery," said Jones.

Jones posted about what happened of Facebook late Friday night. As of Saturday morning, the post had been shared more than 3,300 times and had over 800 comments.

"I want to make sure no other children get hurt on this ride, and there's no other children that need to go through what my daughter went through," said Jones.

North Idaho State Fair organizers put out a statement on Facebook Saturday morning saying, “At the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, safety is our number one concern. On Friday afternoon there was an incident where a child was injured at the carnival on the "Firehouse" slide. Thankfully she is at home recovering. Although we do not operate the rides, North Star Amusements has agreed to shut down the ride in question for the remainder of the fair. Daily safety inspections will continue. We are extremely grateful for Kootenai Fire and Rescue’s onsite first aid services, and we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the family for a speedy recovery.”

Fair organizers said the incident was reported by Kootenai Fire and Rescue to the fair manager. They said the child was seen at the first aid stand. Fair organizers said at that time North Star Amusements shut down the ride for inspections, then reopened. Fair Management then chose to close the ride, according to organizers.

Fair organizers said each day safety inspections are made by North Star Amusements in accordance with the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials standards.

