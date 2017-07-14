Cattle grazing suspended on 2 central Idaho allotments

Cow grazing in field (Photo: dan_ray/Think Stock)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An environmental group has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the U.S Forest Service that suspends cattle grazing in a central Idaho area with salmon spawning habitat and that includes the White Clouds Wilderness.



The agreement between Hailey, Idaho,-based Western Watersheds Project and the Forest Service late last week removes cattle from portions of the East Fork of the Salmon River in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.



The lawsuit filed in October contended the Forest Service broke environmental laws on two grazing allotments by issuing permits to livestock growers with a history of violating restrictions.



The agreement eliminates livestock on the two allotments in 2017 and 2018 and prevents their return until the area meets environmental standards set for the recovery of salmon, steelhead and bull trout.

