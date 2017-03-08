Caddie sues over golf cart crash

Damaged golf cart (Photo: KREM.com)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A professional golf caddie has filed a lawsuit over a golf cart crash at a northern Idaho golf course involving PGA golf great Phil Mickelson's brother.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 39-year-old Alicia McFadden says she was working as an independent contractor at the Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club's Bull Rush tournament in August 2015 when the crash occurred.

According to the lawsuit, McFadden was riding on the back of the cart driven by David Harbour. Nick Mickelson, then the head golf coach at Arizona State University and the brother of PGA golf great Phil Mickelson was also aboard.

McFadden claims the men were inebriated and shirtless and that Harbour drove the golf cart recklessly before the crash. McFadden suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Gozzer's attorneys say there's no evidence that Harbour was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

