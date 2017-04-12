Dynamite found unde Myrtle Creek Road near Bonners Ferry (Photo: KREM)

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho -- The Spokane Bomb Squad successfully cleared the dynamite from Myrtle Creek Road in Bonners Ferry, but it remains closed due to a "soft and unstable roadbed," according to officials.

Two cases of dynamite were discovered there on Sunday after being buried for some time.





The public is urged to stay away from the road, which is expected to be closed to the public for the three days.

The lower portion of the Myrtle Creek drainage is the municipal watershed and the primary source of drinking water for the City of Bonners Ferry.

