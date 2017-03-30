Bomb squad destroys explosives in Pocatello

Police lights.

POCATELLO - Officials say explosives likely left behind by a road construction crew in Pocatello have been destroyed with an explosion.

The Idaho State Journal reports that the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad destroyed the material Wednesday evening.

Authorities say construction crews used explosives during the 2015 building of the South Valley Connector and some were apparently left behind.

Police say a hiker spotted the explosives and alerted authorities.

