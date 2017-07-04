Bear attacks woman, dogs near Priest Lake visitor center

Priest Lake (Photo: KREM)

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — Idaho Department of Fish and Game said a 60-year-old woman and her dogs were attacked by a bear near the Priest Lake Visitor center Tuesday.

This attack prompted the department to close all hiking trails nearby as a safety precaution.

The woman told officials that she was walking her two dogs in the area when she saw a bear headed her way. She said the bear attacked her, leaving her with multiple bite and claw marks.

After the incident, officials said the woman called a relative nearby for help who then called the Bonner County Sheriff's Office to report the incident.

The woman was located and flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane to be treated for multiple injuries.

The dogs were treated by a veterinarian and will recover, officials said.

Search teams were sent to out help track and locate the bear.

