A look back at the top Idaho new stories of 2016

The Table Rock Fire in June scorched 2,500 acres in the Boise foothills. (Photo: KTVB)

With 2017 just around the corner KTVB took a look back at what made headlines here in Idaho in 2016. They include some lows, but also some really inspiring moments.

It was a year when we discovered that an armed occupation of a tiny federal wildlife refuge in the high desert of Oregon could set off a heated national debate.

It resulted in the arrest of the protest's leaders, with one of them being shot and killed after attempting to escape law enforcement. Officials said he reached for his gun.

Half of the occupiers were acquitted in federal court of all charges from the 41-day standoff. The other half are due in court in the coming weeks.

Wildfires are always on the list of the year's top local stories. This year it was the Pioneer Fire in the Boise National Forest that captured the Forest Service's attention for much of the late summer as it burned some 200,000 acres.

And it was in June when the city of Boise held its breath as the Table Rock Fire - set by illegal fireworks - destroyed a family home and charred more than 2,500 acres around one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

19-year-old Taylor Kemp was cited for starting it. He pled not guilty and a jury trial is scheduled in mid-January.

The saga for an imprisoned Boise pastor in Iran for practicing Christianity ended with his release early in the year. Saeed Abedini returned home after three-and-a-half years under a dark cloud after his wife divulged that their marriage had been an abusive one that she could no longer live with. He denied the allegations and moved out of Idaho.

Crime stories and scandals rocked small Idaho towns in the region in 2016.

In Dietrich, three white high school football players were accused of raping a black, developmentally disabled teammate with a coat hanger.

The apparent ring leader, 19-year-old John R.K. Howard pled guilty to felony injury in a plea agreement to avoid jail time.

A $10 million civil lawsuit against the school was filed by the boy's parents who have since moved out of Dietrich.

In Council, the Idaho attorney general announced that after a 9-month investigation, no charges would be filed against the two Adams County deputies who shot and killed rancher Jack Yantis.

The Yantis family field a $500,000 tort claim against the county that could take years to resolve.

And, in Twin Falls, false reports of an alleged sexual assault involving three young refugees on a child incited many in the community and the nation.

Both, Idaho's federal and county prosecutors issued harsh statements after investigating, blasting those who published false reports that made their way around the globe.

The Boise State community was shaken by the apparent murder of local student Sierra Bush. Her body was discovered south of Idaho City a month after she went missing.

Police arrested a suspect they believe is the killer in New York City. Bruce Marchant's court hearing is set for next week.

Two Boise police officers were shot and a beloved canine officer died in a shootout with a wanted man in a Boise Bench neighborhood in November. Chris Davis returned to the department weeks later. Kevin Holtry continues to recover from his injuries. The suspect was killed by the officers.

The canine, Jardo, was given an officer's memorial attended by hundreds of peace officers from around the region at Taco Bell Arena.

The presidential campaign that captivated the world hit close to home right here as 7,000 Bernie Sanders supporters flocked to Taco Bell Arena in March to see their candidate one day before the caucuses, which drew record numbers and the ire of many who were unable to participate due to the long lines.

Sanders won Idaho, while the state's Republican Party voted in support of Ted Cruz.

The biggest news out of the Statehouse was what lawmakers voted not to do, as the Idaho Legislature decided not to expand Medicaid to cover the near 80,000 Idahoans who don't qualify - a move that most believe will not change in the next session.

Idaho's capital city took its renaissance to the next level with the ribbon cutting of the underground transportation hub, and the Clearwater Building on the top of it in the Grove Plaza.

The Simplot world headquarters opened to complete the JUMP complex downtown, while three new hotels are nearing completion.

2016 will be known as the year Boise's Kristin Armstrong cemented her place in sports history by winning her third Olympic gold medal in cycling.

The 43-year-old Idaho Vandal brought home Rio gold in the time trial event, which was highlighted by a homecoming celebration at the Boise Airport, and two weeks later the announcement that Municipal Park would be renamed Kristin Armstrong City Park.

And the year that was closed out with a holiday season of giving for the ages.

The state giving the nation an 80-foot tall Englemann spruce cut from the Payette National Forest in McCall, which was lit on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol on December 6.

This was followed by a number of food drives and fundraisers that culminated in a record breaking 7 Cares Idaho Shares event that brought a handful of non-profits to tears of joy watching the entire community come to their aid.

2016 -- tragic and triumphant.

Copyright 2016 KTVB