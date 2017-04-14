(Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Four students were injured in an explosion on the University of Idaho campus Thursday night.

The incident happened at 9:52 p.m. when an experimental rocket blew up in a parking lot on the Moscow campus.

All four students were taken to a local hospital. NBC reports that three are in stable condition, and one is in critical condition.

All were alert and able to talk this morning, the university said.

There's been an explosion on the Moscow campus. Emergency services are on scene. More information will be released as it is known. — University of Idaho (@uidaho) April 14, 2017

The explosion happened in the lot next to the Steam Plant on 6th Street, where the students had gathered to test the rocket.

U of I said the situation was not a bomb threat, and there is no danger to the campus. The names and ages of the students who were hurt have not yet been released.

KTVB's sister station, KREM, reports the FBI is on scene.

University officials are expected to release more information at a press conference at 9 a.m. Check back for updates.



