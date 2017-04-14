KTVB
4 students injured in explosion at University of Idaho

KTVB , KTVB 5:34 AM. MDT April 14, 2017

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Four students were injured in an explosion on the University of Idaho campus  Thursday night.

The incident happened at 9:52 p.m. when an experimental rocket blew up in a parking lot on the Moscow campus.

All four students were taken to a local hospital. NBC reports that three are in stable condition, and one is in critical condition.

All were alert and able to talk this morning, the university said.

The explosion happened in the lot next to the Steam Plant on 6th Street, where the students had gathered to test the rocket.

U of I said the situation was not a bomb threat, and there is no danger to the campus. The names and ages of the students who were hurt have not yet been released.

KTVB's sister station, KREM, reports the FBI is on scene.

University officials are expected to release more information at a press conference at 9 a.m. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


