4 fatally shot in Preston home

PRESTON, IDAHO - Police are investigating after four people were found shot to death in a Preston, Idaho home.
KIFI-TV reports that the shooting happened on Sunday night.
According to a news release, Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes says officers were called to the home around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police have not released the names of the victims.
Geddes says there is not believed to be a threat to the public.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs