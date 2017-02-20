4 fatally shot in Preston home

A map of Preston, idaho, where the four bodies were found Sunday. (Photo: KPVI)

PRESTON, IDAHO - Police are investigating after four people were found shot to death in a Preston, Idaho home.

KIFI-TV reports that the shooting happened on Sunday night.

According to a news release, Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes says officers were called to the home around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police have not released the names of the victims.

Geddes says there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

