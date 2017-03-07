2-year-old trapped underwater after SUV plunges into pond

A 2-year-old girl is hospitalized after the SUV she was riding in went into a pond near Blackfoot Monday night. (Photo: KIFI)

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO - A 2-year-old girl trapped underwater for about an hour after a vehicle went off a road and into a pond has been taken to a hospital.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office says the SUV with two parents and two children went off the road at about 6 p.m. Monday near Blackfoot.

Authorities say the adults and another child made it out before the vehicle became completely submerged.

Emergency responders arrived and pulled the girl from the water and she was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown. Hospital officials didn't immediately respond to a call from The Associated Press on Tuesday seeking additional information.

The three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital. Names haven't been released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

