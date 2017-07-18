113 Idaho schools awarded fruit and veggie grants

BOISE - More than 100 Idaho elementary schools were awarded millions of dollars in Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, announced State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.

The program provides kids in participating schools with a variety of free, fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day.

Schools with the highest free-and-reduced lunch student enrollment are given priority for the program.

They are also encouraged to find sources for locally grown produce and to feature lessons on where and how they are grown, harvested and brought to market.

The following is a list of schools that have been awarded a Fresh Fruits and Vegetable grant:

School District School Name Award Amount

American Falls Hillcrest Elementary $24,434.17

American Falls The Intermediate $11,934.16

American Falls William Thomas Middle $6,172.84

Blackfoot Donald D. Stalker Elementary $14,557.62

Blackfoot Fort Hall Elementary $6,378.60

Blackfoot I. T. Stoddard Elementary $21,759.27

Blackfoot Ridge Crest Elementary $21,090.54

Bliss Bliss School $4,063.79

Boise Garfield Elementary $20,781.90

Boise Grace Jordan Elementary $26,286.02

Boise Hawthorne Elementary $17,952.68

Boise Hillcrest Elementary $19,598.77

Boise Horizon Elementary $34,413.60

Boise Jefferson Elementary $15,174.90

Boise Koelsch Elementary $21,347.75

Boise Lowell Elementary $20,370.38

Boise Morley Nelson Elementary $28,086.43

Boise Mountain View Elementary $19,135.81

Boise Owyhee Elementary $13,683.13

Boise Valley View Elementary $23,302.48

Boise Whitney Elementary $31,224.29

Boise Whittier Elementary $27,211.95

Boise William Howard Taft Elementary $20,216.06

Bonneville Joint Falls Valley Elementary $29,115.24

Boundary County Naples Elementary $5,709.88

Boundary County Valley View Elementary $21,502.07

Bruneau/Grand View Grand View Elementary $4,886.83

Buhl Popplewell Elementary $33,436.23

Caldwell Jefferson Middle $12,088.48

Caldwell Lewis & Clark $23,045.28

Caldwell Lincoln Elementary $21,707.83

Caldwell Sacajawea Elementary $26,388.90

Caldwell Syringa Middle $13,888.89

Caldwell Van Buren Elementary $34,567.92

Caldwell Washington Elementary $29,783.96

Caldwell Wilson Elementary $30,607.01

Cassia County Dworshak Elementary $29,372.44

Cassia County Raft River Elementary $9,927.99

Coeur d'Alene Borah Elementary $16,409.47

Coeur d'Alene Winton Elementary $23,353.92

Coeur d'Alene Tribal School Coeur d'Alene Tribal School $5,452.68

Culdesac Culdesac School $2,417.70

Dietrich Dietrich $6,275.72

Glenns Ferry Joint Glenns Ferry Elementary $11,214.00

Glenns Ferry Joint Glenns Ferry Middle $1,646.09

Gooding Joint Gooding Elementary $27,057.63

Hansen Hansen Elementary $10,699.59

Heritage Academy Heritage Academy $6,430.04

Homedale Homedale Elementary $23,559.68

Homedale Homedale Middle $9,465.02

Idaho Falls AH Bush Elementary $22,119.35

Idaho Falls Dora Erickson Elementary $22,479.43

Idaho Falls Ethel Boyes Elementary $21,656.39

Idaho Falls Foxhollow Elementary $22,788.08

Idaho Falls Hawthorne Elementary $22,376.55

Idaho Falls Linden Park Elementary $23,868.32

Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind $2,572.02

Jefferson Joint Harwood Elementary $16,666.67

Jefferson Joint Roberts Elementary $8,024.69

Jerome Horizon Elementary $36,265.45

Jerome Jefferson Elementary $31,018.53

Jerome Summit Elementary $33,076.15

Kamiah Joint Kamiah Elementary $6,995.89

Kamiah Joint Kamiah Middle $5,607.00

Kellogg Joint Pinehurst Elementary $23,045.28

Kootenai Joint Harrison Elementary $2,726.34

Lakeland John Brown Elementary $17,901.24

Lakeland Spirit Lake Elementary $17,746.92

Lapwai Lapwai Elementary $13,734.57

Lapwai Lapwai Middle $2,057.61

Marsh Valley Downey Elementary $5,967.08

Marsing Marsing Elementary $18,878.61

Meadows Valley Meadows Valley Elementary $4,578.19

Minidoka County East Minico Middle $8,281.90

Minidoka County Heyburn Elementary $28,034.99

Minidoka County Rupert Elementary $32,253.10

Minidoka County West Minico Middle $7,613.17

Mountain View Clearwater Valley Elementary $9,156.38

Nampa Centennial Elementary $26,388.90

Nampa Central Elementary $18,518.53

Nampa Endeavor Elementary $25,977.38

Nampa Greenhurst Elementary $15,946.51

Nampa Iowa Elementary $24,434.17

Nampa Nampa Early Childhood $6,944.45

Nampa New Horizons Elementary $20,987.66

Nampa Park Ridge Elementary $18,209.88

Nampa Sherman Elementary $24,588.49

Nampa Snake River Elementary $24,537.05

Nampa Willow Creek Elementary $32,047.34

Orofino Timberline Elementary $5,504.12

Parma Maxine Johnson Elementary $21,604.95

Payette Payette Primary $26,183.14

Payette Westside Elementary $12,654.33

Plummer/Worley Joint Lakeside Elementary $9,207.82

Pocatello/Chubbuck Jefferson Elementary $19,135.81

Pocatello/Chubbuck Tendoy Elementary $14,197.54

Salmon River Joint Riggins Elementary $2,520.58

Shoshone Shoshone Elementary $12,397.12

Twin Falls Bickel Elementary $14,043.22

Twin Falls Harrison Elementary $23,868.32

Twin Falls I.B. Perrine Elementary $29,166.68

Twin Falls Lincoln Elementary $25,720.18

Twin Falls Morningside Elementary $27,520.59

Twin Falls Oregon Trail Elementary $30,452.69

Vallivue Desert Springs Elementary $38,220.18

Vallivue East Canyon Elementary $35,082.32

Vallivue Lakevue Elementary $36,265.45

Vallivue West Canyon Elementary $34,207.83

Wendell Wendell Elementary $23,714.00

West Ada Meridian Elementary School $21,553.51

West Ada Ustick Elementary $23,148.16

West Jefferson Terreton Elementary $13,323.05

Wilder Wilder Elementary School $12,294.24

© 2017 KTVB-TV