1-ton block falls, pins University of Idaho worker's leg

OSCOW, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a worker at the University of Idaho was pinned for a time after a one-ton concrete block fell on his leg, trapping him at the school's wood-chip storage facility.



The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the worker was able to use his cellphone or a radio to call for help after the accident Wednesday afternoon.



The block was being used as part of a ramp at the facility. Greg Thomas with the Moscow Fire Department said he was unsure of the circumstances that led to the block falling.



Emergency workers were able to extricate the man using a fork lift and lift straps before transporting him to the local hospital.

