Idaho Youth the Year preps for regionals

Cassidy Littleton (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - We had an amazing Monday at the Channel 7 studios spending some time with an amazing young Idahoan.

The two-time Boys and Girls Club state Youth of the Year winner, Cassidy Littleton, was here to tell us her story -- and what a story it is.

A story of a heartbreaking childhood, but one that ends in a shining light that brightens a room the moment she walks in -- with a bright future ahead of her.

She told me our Dee Sarton on the News at Four that her message is one that many young people are seeking right now.

"If I have a person come up to me looking advice it's really that message of 'I know where you're at and I know you can get through that if you're willing to listen and improve and try hard," said Cassidy.

Cassidy is headed to the regional Youth of the Year competition at Disneyland in June where a $40,000 scholarship and a trip to nationals in Washington, D.C. are on the line, and a $100,000 scholarship for the national winner.

Watch the video to see the full interview with Cassidy on the News at Four.

