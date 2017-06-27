Idaho website hacked with pro-Islamic State message

Computer crime concept (Photo: scyther5)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials are currently working to restore a government website that was hacked with a message that claims to support the Islamic State terrorist group.



A page on Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane's website was hacked Sunday that included the message: "I love the Islamic state."



Crane said Monday that evidence of the cyberattack is not obvious by visiting the government website. However, the hack has been confirmed internally and officials are investigating how the hackers were able to deface the website. No public, private or office-related data is believed to have been compromised.



The same message infiltrated government websites across the country Sunday, including the website for Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the website for Howard County, Maryland.



Earlier this year, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced he had appointed 44-year-old Jeffrey Weak - a veteran U.S. Air Force information technology and cybersecurity office - as the state's first information security director to enforce statewide cybersecurity policies.

© 2017 KTVB-TV