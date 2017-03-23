KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Idaho Today: Lock & Locate with CapEd

Idaho Today: CapEd's "Lock & Locate" program for first time home buyers.

KTVB 11:34 AM. MDT March 23, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories