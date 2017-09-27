KTVB
Close

Idaho Today: Local military family suprised with one year of free groceries

Idaho Today: Eckrich

Anna Gamboa, KTVB 10:08 AM. MDT September 27, 2017

The Rogers family was surprised by Eckrich and Albertsons.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories