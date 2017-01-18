KTVB
Close

Idaho Today: Comfort gifts for the holidays

Looking for laid back, comfortable gifts in Downtown Boise? Check out these gifts from Mixed Greens, The Flicks, The North Face and Foot Dynamics!

KTVB 2:19 PM. MST January 18, 2017

(© 2017 KTVB)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories