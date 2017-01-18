KTVB
Close

Idaho Today: Alternative schooling with iSucceed

Looking for a flexible school schedule or want to work at your own pace? Check out Isucceed Virtual High School or visit www.isucceedvhs.net

KTVB 2:23 PM. MST January 18, 2017

(© 2017 KTVB)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories