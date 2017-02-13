Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline sees spike in texts and calls

Phone (Photo: Gajus, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BOISE, Idaho – The amount of calls and text messages coming in to Idaho’s Suicide Prevention Hotline is on the rise, officials said Monday.

The hotline is designed to provide help for not only suicidal people, but also anyone who needs emotional support. In October, the hotline received just three text messages. In January, there were 70 text messages.

While it is hard to specifically determine why more and more people are contacting the line. However, the director of the prevention hotline John Reusser, said two things could be to blame: The election and winter weather.

Based in Boise, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is there 24/7 for anyone who needs help. If you call, someone is on the other end.

At the same time, if you text, someone is often on the other end as well. That is a relatively new feature that has proven to be effective, Reusser said.

“It tells me that we’re starting to get the word out there,” he said.

In October, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline received more than 450 total contacts and just three of those were from text messages.

Then in November, 620 contacts and give times as many texts. The texts continued to rise in December and January when there were 660 contacts and 70 texts.

So what could be behind such a noticeable spike? Politics.

“The election day was a big change for a lot of people,” Reusser said. “Our calls just kind of started going up around Election Day. Election Day was a high call volume day for us.”

Again, it is hard to pinpoint why the hotline was getting more and more use. But another theory was also something that affected all of us – the rough winter weather.

“People couldn’t get out of their cul-de-sacs, they couldn’t get to work,” Reusser said. “People were isolated. It’s dangerous to drive.”

Reusser said the hotline is on pace to have more contacts than the year before. Of course, the number to call or text if you are in need of support is 208-398-HELP (4357).

