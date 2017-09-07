Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline seeks volunteers

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - High numbers of calls and text to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline this year is spurring the need for more trained volunteers.

The director of the hotline says last year's total number of texts and calls, nearly 6,000, is likely to be surpassed this week.

For the first time, the hotline is expanding to include 18- to 21-year-olds to the team of volunteers. Crisis response worker volunteers are made up of laypersons or professionals in the Boise area.

If you'd like to get involved, tours and shadowing shifts for potential volunteers are taking place throughout September.

The next training class begins October 3 and continues through October 28.

To learn more, visit Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline's website.

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline phone number is (208) 398-4357.

