KTVB
Close

Idaho struggling to find 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree

KTVB , KTVB 1:34 PM. MDT July 18, 2017

BOISE - Idaho officials are struggling to find a suitable tree to adorn the Statehouse this coming Christmas.

Normally by July, the Department of Administration has already found a suitable candidate, as well as a backup, to serve as the next official Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree.

But this year, officials are having trouble finding suitable candidates with the right qualities.

Ideally, the Capitol Christmas Tree will be a blue spruce, at least 35 feet tall with a single main truck, and located within 10 miles of the Statehouse.

Anyone who wants to donate a tree fitting that description is asked to call the contact the Idaho Department of Administration. The department will also arrange to have the stump ground down.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories