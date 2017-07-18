Idaho struggling to find 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree

BOISE - Idaho officials are struggling to find a suitable tree to adorn the Statehouse this coming Christmas.
Normally by July, the Department of Administration has already found a suitable candidate, as well as a backup, to serve as the next official Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree.
But this year, officials are having trouble finding suitable candidates with the right qualities.
Ideally, the Capitol Christmas Tree will be a blue spruce, at least 35 feet tall with a single main truck, and located within 10 miles of the Statehouse.
Anyone who wants to donate a tree fitting that description is asked to call the contact the Idaho Department of Administration. The department will also arrange to have the stump ground down.
