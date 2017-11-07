Idaho Statesman publisher to step down

Debra Leithauser

BOISE - The Idaho Statesman's president and publisher says she's stepping down to work for Idaho Power.

The newspaper reports that 46-year-old Debra Leithauser's last day will be Dec. 1 after taking over the job nearly two years ago.

Leithauser has worked as an editor of The Washington Post, acting as the Post's online GoingOutGuide editor and editing the print entertainment section Weekend. She also served as editor of The Washington Post Magazine.

Leithauser was raised primarily in Hawaii and Florida. She graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism. Leithauser says staying in Idaho is a top priority for her and her family.

At Idaho Power, Leithauser will oversee the utility company's communications department.

