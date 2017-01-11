Idaho ski area closed because of too much snow

Soldier Mountain Ski Area in Fairfield, Idaho is digging out from too much snow on the mountain. They will be closed today and Friday, but plan to reopen on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook)

How much snow is too much?

Soldier Mountain Ski Area will be closed Thursday and Friday because of dangerous conditions brought about by too much of the white stuff.

A spokesperson said the roads are too dangerous for travel, conditions for avalanches are high, and they have so much snow that chair lifts are buried.

The roads conditions are also making it unsafe for employees and guests to get to the ski area near Fairfield. Some workers reported they were snow in.

Crews are working to clear the chair lifts and get the mountain ready for skiers and boarders. Snow plows will be out soon to clear the main road to Soldier Mountain.

Right now, there is 60 inches at the base and 70 inches at the top of ski hill.

On Saturday, Special Olympic athletes will begin training there. Soldier Mountain plans to donate 5% of its receipts that day to help the athletes.

Soldier Mountain typically operates a 4-day ski week – Thursday through Saturday. They will be open this week on Saturday through Monday – the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

