Idaho roads busy as people head home after eclipse

Traffic on Highway 95 southbound near Payette is very congested this afternoon as people head home from viewing the solar eclipse. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - Now that the solar eclipse is over, it's time to worry about getting home. We received reports of congested highways across Idaho.

Idaho State Police is reporting that traffic remains at a standstill in eastern Idaho along both U.S. 20 south of Ashton and U.S. 26 going into Wyoming. Officials are encouraging drivers to be patient as crowds disperse from watching the eclipse.

The Idaho Transportation Department estimates there were 30,000 more cars than typical on the roads leading up to the event.

ITD spokesman Vince Trimboli says the busiest traffic areas include Interstate 15 between Utah and Idaho Falls, US 93 near the Craters of the Moon National Monument, Highway 95 from Payette to Riggins and Idaho 55 north of Eagle.

We have also received reports that many mountain areas such as Stanley, Sun Valley and Garden Valley have a steady stream of traffic. ITD anticipates most of these travelers are heading back home this afternoon.

Here are some traffic reports from specific areas as provided by ITD:

Highway 95 is very slow going in Payette and Fruitland. There are severe delays on US 95 southbound between Chandler Lane and Railroad Lane. The average speed is 15 mph.

Above New Meadows, delays of 7 minutes on Highway 95. Average speed around 5 mph.

Along Highway 55 in Horseshoe Bend. Southbound traffic is moving slowly – about 10 mph.

Near Crouch in the Garden Valley area. Expect severe delays.

Highway 55 southbound from Cascade. Delays increasing on Main Street. Average speed around 5 mph.

For those traveling in Blaine County along Highway 75 you can expect delays southbound in Ketchum and Hailey. Average speeds in Ketchum are about 10-20 mph, while traffic is reportedly moving around 15 mph through Hailey.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies are responding to a three-vehicle non-injury accident about two miles north of Ketchum. Crews are working to clear the scene.

The Smiley Creek Airport 22 miles south of Stanley has a lot of campers heading out today. Motorists should expect some delays in that area.

We spoke with Idaho State Police this afternoon and the good news is they have not responded to any accidents in southwest Idaho that might slow down the drive home.

Live traffic map

ITD traffic counter

