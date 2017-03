(Photo: Lon Van Wyck)

BOISE - Idaho Power has begun releasing about 50,000 rainbow trout into the C.J. Strike Reservoir.

The company is alternating between releases at the Cottonwood and Jack's Creek accesses this week.

Idaho Power owns and maintains four campgrounds and a day-use park at the popular fishing and camping spot south of Mountain Home.

