Idaho Power crew frees young osprey tangled in twine in nest

The osprey got caught in twine atop a nesting pole. (Photo: Robert Scott)

BOISE - A young osprey tangled in twine atop a nesting pole in southwest Idaho has been cut loose and freed by workers with a utility company.

Idaho Power in a news release Tuesday says employees Chad Owens and Jeremy Torkelson on Sept. 3 ascended to the nest near Swan Falls Dam in a bucket on a long arm extending from a truck.

The stand-alone nesting pole with no powerlines is part of the company's program to help raptors.

Rodriguez says an angler alerted Idaho Power after spotting the trapped bird unable to leave the nest while the parents circled overhead.

The company sent a line crew. The men wrapped the young bird in a shirt and removed the twine from its talons, and the osprey immediately flew away.

© 2017 Associated Press