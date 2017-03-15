Idaho Power appeals transmission line permit denial

Idaho Power (Photo: KTVB)

KETCHUM, Idaho -- Idaho Power is appealing a decision by Blaine County to deny its permit application for a second transmission line in the Wood River Valley.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that that the Boise-based utility sent a letter to Blaine County Land Use Director Tom Bergin on March 7, requesting an appeal hearing before the county commissioners. Idaho Power Projects Manager Ryan Adelman said Friday that an appeal hearing is likely to take place in May.

The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission in January voted 4-1 to deny the application for a conditional-use permit. Idaho Power had sought to build a second transmission line between Hailey and Ketchum to act as a backup power source.

Opponents of the transmission line worried it wouldn't meet county standards.

