Idaho officials designing giant, glow-in-the-dark potato

Great Big Idaho Potato Truck (Photo: KTVB)

KETCHUM - Idaho officials plan to replace a 6-ton potato replica used for advertising with one that glows in the dark.

The Capital Press reports Idaho Potato Commission officials announced plans for the new potato last month and added that it will also be lighter and leaner than the Great Big Idaho Potato Truck's current Russet Burbank potato replica. The potato truck is used to promote the Idaho brand and has toured 7,200 cities in six years.

Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO Frank Muir says by making the new model 2 feet (0.6 meters) narrower, the potato truck will be able operate without wide-load restrictions. Officials intended to make the new model look almost identical to the current one and keep it at 27 feet long.

