Idaho man awarded Carnegie Medal

Joshua Grimmett received the Carnegie Medal from U.S. Sen. Jim Risch during a ceremony at the Idaho Statehouse Wednesday morning. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - How far would you go to save a complete stranger? Would you risk your own life?

One Idaho man did, and today he got a much deserved award.

In May 2016, Joshua Grimmett and his family were heading home from church along Highway 21. As they drove over the High Bridge they saw a woman stuck on the bridge having car trouble.



The Grimmetts initially passed the car, but then decided to pull over and help. As they pulled off to the side they saw the woman get out of her car behind them, look over the edge of the bridge, and then fall over 100 feet into Mores Creek.



Josh scaled down the steep hill and found himself standing at the water’s edge in frigid water. At that point, Joshua says he made a decision.

"I stood around and waited until I kind heard 'your feet are numb, you're going to go numb, go get the girl,' that’s when I went," said Grimmett.



As the woman screamed for help, Joshua swam out and rescued her, bringing her back to the shore and saving her life.



The woman was airlifted to a hospital where she eventually made a full recovery. Joshua and his family finished their drive home from church like they always do.



A few months later Joshua received a call from the Carnegie Fund. They told him they were awarding him the prestigious Carnegie Medal. The award recognizes a select few that that display a selfless act of heroism.





Wednesday, Joshua joined that special club. He says he was shocked when he first found out.



“I didn't know if I deserved it, I didn't know how to react to it, but now I'm just thankful and grateful," said Grimmett.



Joshua was joined by his family and friends as he accepted the award. There were hugs, handshakes, and smiles.

Joshua says there is something much better than winning an award.



"The girl she is so appreciative and so thankful and so happy, and she is doing so good. The happy ending is the better part," said Grimmett.



A humble hero, who says he is just a regular guy.



"We're fortunate to live in a place where people I feel like actually care about the other people in the community, and I think most people would have done what I've done that could have done what I did," said Grimmett.

The Carnegie Hero Fund has been around since 1904. In the last 112 years, the commission has chosen fewer than 10,000 people nationally to award the medal to.

(© 2017 KTVB)