Idaho hunters found by search and rescue crews

INKOM, Idaho - Two missing hunters were found by emergency responders after spending the night in the backcountry northeast of Inkom, Idaho.

The Idaho State Journal reports that 50-year-old Lonnie Labbee of Pocatello and 28-year-old Andrew Blomquist of Inkom, were found about 11 a.m. Sunday near Webb Creek in the Inman Canyon area.

Family members reported that both men were fine and back at home.

There had been concerns about Labbee's health because he reported having chest pains during a cell phone conversation with his wife around 8 p.m. Saturday.

He also told her that he and Blomquist were lost before the line went dead, prompting her to report the hunters missing to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

