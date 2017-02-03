Idaho human rights leader Marilyn Shuler has died

Marilyn Shuler (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Marilyn Shuler, a longtime human rights advocate and the former director of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, died Friday at a Boise hospital. She was 77.

Shuler led the Idaho Human Rights Commission for 20 years and co-founded the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in 2002. She was also active in several community and volunteer groups, serving as a member on the Boise School Board and the City Club of Boise and volunteering for a several years as a guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children in the Fourth District Court.

Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus said in a statement that Shuler was an Idaho champion whose death is a loss for all Idahoans committed to human rights. But Andrus said Shuler's message lives on: To fight on, do the right thing and be courageous in pushing back against hatred and bigotry.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter released this statement today:

“Marilyn’s voice for the marginalized and less fortunate was an important bell-weather for our community for decades. Her loss is difficult and leaves us with one less guiding light for helping to find the best in ourselves and others. She is already missed.”

