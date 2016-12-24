Idaho Hanukkah Celebration set for Tuesday

BOISE - Saturday is the first night of Hanukkah - also spelled "Chanukah" - and the Chabad Jewish Center of Idaho is organizing the annual Idaho Chanukah Celebration.

It's set for Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Idaho State Capitol building in the second floor of the rotunda.

The ceremony will feature the menorah lighting, holiday songs and greetings, dreidels for the children, hot apple cider, and traditional Chanukah foods - latkes and donuts.

Several state officials and Boise Mayor David Bieter are scheduled to participate.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, which is free of charge.

The Chabad Jewish Center is also sponsoring menorah displays at The Village at Meridian and in downtown Boise at Front and 13th streets and the 8th Street Marketplace.

Related story: 8 things to know about Hanukkah

Copyright 2016 KTVB