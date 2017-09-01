Idaho Foodbank teams up with Boise Co-op

Boise Co-op teams up with the Idaho Foodbank to raise funds and awareness for those in need. (Photo: Ryan Hillard/ KTVB)

BOISE - Over 230,000 people in Idaho don't have the funds to buy nutritious food, according to the Idaho Foodbank. To help those in need, the food bank is teaming up with the Boise Co-op.

The Boise Co-op will be accepting donations for the Idaho Foodbank at checkout through the end of the month. Customers can take advantage of this opportunity to donate at both Treasure Valley locations.

This effort is part of a nationwide campaign called "Hunger Action Month." The goal is to raise awareness for food insecurity while also helping the people without funds for nutritious food meet their needs.

A representative for the Idaho Foodbank says she hopes the partnership will spur hunger action efforts locally.

Christine Dwello with the Idaho Foodbank said, "It's a call to action, you know, to support the Boise Co-op as a wonderful partner to come in for the month of Sept. and donate funds or food and we would love to have people come down and volunteer at the food bank as well."

The Boise Co-op will match up to $2,500 of the cash donations made at their stores.

Those who aren't able to donate or want another way to support the effort are encouraged to take selfies holding a paper plate. These paper plates should have a message written on them that describes something that would be a struggle while hungry or share what a person can do to help solve hunger in Idaho.

The hashtag to post on social media with the photos should be #HungerActionMonth.

