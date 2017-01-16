Idaho Foodbank receives $100,000 donation

Foodbank celebration (Photo: Idaho Foodbank)

BOISE -- The Idaho Foodbank is celebrating a big gift from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Monday.

The $100,000 donation will help the food bank provide 400,000 meals to Idahoans grappling with hunger and food insecurity.

Foodbank officials praised the timing of the gift, which comes during the winter months when donations typically fall off. In addition, the recent icy weather is making it more difficult to distribute food.

“The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation is synonymous with service and investment in our community,” Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk said in a press release. “They’re in our community and they know there’s a tremendous amount of work to be done in the effort to solve hunger. It’s an honor to have them as a partner.”

