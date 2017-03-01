Idaho Foodbank kicks off million meals campaign

Winco Foods made a big donation to the Idaho Foodbank Wednesday. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - A million meals in March -- that's the goal of a new statewide campaign for the Idaho Foodbank.

The Idaho Foodbank distributes food for more than a million meals each month, but spring is typically a time when donations drop off.

To realize the goal of collecting enough for a million meals this month, the Idaho Foodbank will need to raise at least $250,000.

The first major donation came today from Winco Foods.

"Winco is here to share an amazing donation of food and the value of that is gonna equal about 10 percent of our monthly goal,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank. “So we've got 14 pallets that are just loaded with amazing food that we're going to be able to distribute."

There's a special web page for the "Million Meals in March" campaign where you can make a donation and find out about related promotions and events.

