Idaho Foodbank brings mobile pantry to Weiser

People in Weiser work to unload food donated by the Idaho Foodbank. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

WEISER - The town of Weiser has been hit really hard by snow storms over the past few weeks.

Several businesses and homes have had roofs collapse, including the town's only grocery store.

The Idaho Foodbank has teamed up with the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership to bring some relief to families in need.

From milk to bread to cereal, hundreds of people in Weiser will be getting some much needed assistance in the form of groceries. Organizers and volunteers say at this point it's all about neighbors helping neighbors.

Around 100 volunteers unloaded and unpacked several hundred pounds of food and boxed it up for families that are really having a hard time right now because of all the snow.

Weiser lost their grocery store, and in some areas residents have had a hard time even leaving their houses. So today everyone that comes through will get a box with 13 pounds of meat and 10 pounds of bread among other items.

Organizers say this was an emergency situation and they hope to distribute every meal possible.

"It's amazing to be part of it and I'm honored to be part of it. It just really shows you how much people care about each other and in times of need how people will step up and help their neighbors," said MaryAnn Liby with the Idaho Foodbank.

Organizers say over the last few weeks everyone in town has been struggling because of all the snow, but they say they’ll do anything to help.

Foodbank representatives say they took 23,000 pounds of food to Weiser today with the goal of distributing it to about 375 families.

