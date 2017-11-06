Idaho County man found dead after going missing

Ernest Wright (Photo: Idaho County Sheriff's Office)

IDAHO COUNTY - A 65-year-old Warren man was found dead this past weekend after not coming back from a hunting trip.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said they received a report at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday that Ernest Wright had gone missing in the Warren area after leaving Friday to go hunting and not returning. Family and friends searched throughout the night without success.

Undersheriff Jim Gorges arranged for a Clearwater County Backcountry Medics helicopter to search the area as soon as conditions allowed. Gorges and member of this year's Idaho County Sheriff's Cadet Program went to Warren.

Before either the helicopter or Gorges arrived in the area, relatives found Wright dead outside his vehicle about three miles southeast of Warren Summit on Forest Service Road 340. Sheriff's officials said Wright went off the road and died from his injuries.

Backcountry Medics, with Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz, brought Wright out, and Gorges transported him to Heikkila Funeral Home in McCall.

“Backcountry is a valuable resource for Idaho County Search and Rescue and was integral to the completion of this operation, Lt. Doug Ulmer said

