Idaho company, nonprofits donate pet supplies to Hurricane Harvey relief effort

BOISE - The pictures and videos of the damage Hurricane Harvey has left behind have been devastating to see. Many organizations from around the country have pitched in to help, including some in Idaho.

On Tuesday, a large freight truck will be heading to secure staging areas in Beaumont, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana with supplies to help displaced pets.

Art Gregory with Zamzows says YRC Freight Company has agreed to use one of their trucks to transport over 5,000 pounds of supplies including more than 3,000 pounds of food donated by the Idaho Humane Society and Zamzows.

"Keep the animals in mind," Gregory said. "There's people that need things but there are a lot of animals that have been displaced."

Gregory says another item organizations in Texas have said they need are crates, so they are donating 113 crates to send down on Tuesday.

Zamzows and other local organizations have donated hundreds of animal crates and more than 3,000 pounds of food to send to Texas and Louisianna. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

At this time, organizers with K9 Global Rescue say they don't need anymore food donations. What they do need are monetary donations so that YRC Freight Company can transport all of the supplies.

The minimum cost is $2,600, but organizers say they won't know the exact cost until the truck is weighed on Tuesday. They say they need at least another $1,500 in donations. If you'd like to help you can donate here.

