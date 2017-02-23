Idaho Boys and Girls Club names youth of the year

Cassidy Littleton was honored at the Idaho Youth of the Year for a second time. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

Every year on this day, the Boys and Girls Club of Idaho names the state's youths of the year.

Six of Idaho's brightest stars presented their speeches in front of state lawmakers and business leaders this afternoon in downtown Boise.

Crowning a winner is never an easy job for judges, but in the end they named Twin Falls' Cassidy Littleton as the state youth of the year and Mountain Home's Nick Parkinson as Idaho's military winner.

This is the second time Cassidy has won "Idaho Youth of the Year." She goes to the regional competition filled with confidence.

"I learned a lesson at last year’s regionals to be true to myself, and not act like all the other candidates or try to represent what they represent, because we're not the same and it’s just important for me to be who I am in the midst of everyone else being who they are. So, I do have a new determination and a new hope to win for Idaho," said Littleton.

"It’s actually really difficult to put into words. It’s an incredible honor to represent all the military youth around the state and to able to stand as a leader and represent everyone who goes to the Boys and Girls Club," said Parkinson.

Both Cassidy and Nick each received $8,000 scholarships provided by the Micron Foundation and other national sponsors.

Cassidy says she will go to Northwest Nazarene University next year.

Nick is going to the University of Idaho.

The regional winners will receive a $40,000 scholarship.

