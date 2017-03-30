Idaho bighorns killed after contact with domestic sheep herd

Fish and game officers on Thursday killed two bighorn sheep rams in central Idaho that came in contact with domestic sheep and might have carried deadly diseases back to the wild bighorn herd. (Photo: Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game)

BOISE - State officials on Thursday killed two bighorn sheep rams in central Idaho that came in contact with domestic sheep and might have carried deadly diseases back to the wild bighorn herd.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release says attempts to dart and put radio collars on the 5- and 6-year-old rams near Challis failed Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Samples taken from the sheep and their carcasses have been sent to a wildlife health lab for analysis.

Domestic sheep and goats carry diseases that can infect bighorn herds and cause die-offs.

Fish and Game's 2010 Bighorn Sheep Management Plan directs the agency to remove bighorns that come in contact with domestic sheep to prevent diseases from reaching bighorn herds.

