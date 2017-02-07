KTVB
Idaho 21's 'Avalanche Alley' closed due to slide risk

KTVB , KTVB 6:12 PM. MST February 07, 2017

BOISE - A 30-mile stretch of Idaho 21, known as "Avalanche Alley," has been closed Tuesday due to avalanche dangers, the Idaho Transportation Department said.

The highway is closed between Grandjean and Lola Creek Road. Officials said they plan to reassess the risk of avalanche early Wednesday morning, and that the road will remain closed "until further notice."

The section of road is typically closed multiple times each winter due to avalanche dangers.

Tuesday afternoon, ITD tweeted two photos showing an avalanche between Lowman and Stanley. The department said the snow was 40 feet deep. It is not clear if the snow is covering the road or is next to it.

