Ice cream shop fundraiser honors teen killed in Donnelly fire

A fundraiser at Goody's in Hyde Park raised hundreds of dollars for one of the kids killed a cabin fire in Donnelly earlier this month. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - A fundraiser at a local ice cream shop raised hundreds of dollars for one of the kids killed a cabin fire in Donnelly earlier this month.

14-year-old J.J. Harper was a big fan of Goody's in Hyde Park, and the owners and staff wanted to honor his memory.

Brett Palmateer owns the shop with his wife. He says when Harper was around 6 years old he came to Goody's for the first time with his family. He only had 23 cents and wanted as many sour gummies as he could get for that money.

The fundraiser that took place this week sold baggies of sour gummies for 23 cents in Harper's honor. Customers could pay more if they wanted, though, and Palmateer says many did. In two days $500 was raised.

The money will go toward the West Junior High athletic program where Harper was a gifted athlete. If you couldn't take part in the fundraiser you're urged to make a donation to the school in Harper's name.

There is a memorial hike scheduled for Saturday morning at 10 in honor of Harper and his father, Jim. It will be at Table Rock. Water stations will be along the way and a balloon release will follow,.

