KTVB
Close
Closings Alert 7 closing alerts
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

I-84 shut down due to blowing snow

KTVB , KTVB 3:11 PM. MST February 23, 2017

STATE LINE -- Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions Thursday afternoon due to extreme weather and blowing snow.

The closed area stretches 54 miles from the Utah-Idaho state line to I-84/I-86 split.

Traffic cameras in the area show near white-out conditions, and the Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning about decreased visibility in the area.

Several semi trucks have pulled off on the side of the road.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be shut down. Travelers should plan for delays and take another route.

Road conditions report

In the app? Go to the traffic section to see statewide road conditions.

Copyright 2016 KTVB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories