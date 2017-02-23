I-84 shut down due to blowing snow

(Photo: ITD)

STATE LINE -- Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions Thursday afternoon due to extreme weather and blowing snow.

The closed area stretches 54 miles from the Utah-Idaho state line to I-84/I-86 split.

Traffic cameras in the area show near white-out conditions, and the Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning about decreased visibility in the area.

Several semi trucks have pulled off on the side of the road.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be shut down. Travelers should plan for delays and take another route.

