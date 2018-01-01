Hundreds plunge into Lucky Peak for Polar Bear Challenge

BOISE - Some warm-hearted locals braved the cold temperatures today for the 15th annual Polar Bear Challenge.
Generous people -- including our Larry Gebert -- hopped in the water at Lucky Peak Reservoir to raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.
KTVB photojournalist Paul Boehlke was there to witness the madness and brings us the story.
This year the Polar Bear Challenge raised over $31,000.
The money will help them grant wishes for kids with life-threatening medical conditions.
