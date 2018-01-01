KTVB
Close

Hundreds plunge into Lucky Peak for Polar Bear Challenge

The event is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

KTVB 4:50 PM. MST January 01, 2018

BOISE - Some warm-hearted locals braved the cold temperatures today for the 15th annual Polar Bear Challenge.

Generous people -- including our Larry Gebert -- hopped in the water at Lucky Peak Reservoir to raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

KTVB photojournalist Paul Boehlke was there to witness the madness and brings us the story.

This year the Polar Bear Challenge raised over $31,000.

The money will help them grant wishes for kids with life-threatening medical conditions.

© 2018 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories