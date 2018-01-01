Hundreds plunge into Lucky Peak for Polar Bear Challenge

Hundreds of people took the Polar Bear Challenge and plunged into Lucky Peak Reservoir on New Year's Day to help raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Some warm-hearted locals braved the cold temperatures today for the 15th annual Polar Bear Challenge.

Generous people -- including our Larry Gebert -- hopped in the water at Lucky Peak Reservoir to raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

KTVB photojournalist Paul Boehlke was there to witness the madness and brings us the story.

This year the Polar Bear Challenge raised over $31,000.

The money will help them grant wishes for kids with life-threatening medical conditions.

