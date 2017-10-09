Hundreds of toys donated to St. Luke's patients

The Bootleggers Idaho Street Outlaws dropped off the donated toys at St. Luke's Children's Hospital Monday. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - A lot of smiles were put on many young patients faces at St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise Monday.

Hundreds of new toys were delivered to the hospital, all thanks to the Bootleggers Idaho Street Outlaws and High Desert Harley.

The toys were collected earlier this year during a car show at High Desert Harley in Meridian.

And instead of charging admission fees, the group asked that donations of toys be brought instead.

"We had about 26 business donated items for raffles,” said Tom Davis with the Bootleggers Idaho Street Outlaws. “So we sold raffle tickets, and the money from the raffle tickets we used that and bought more toys. So we actually have 20 boxes of toys to present to St. Luke's and about 700 items altogether."

The Bootleggers Idaho Street Outlaws have worked to give back to the community through projects that not only benefit children, but also support Alzheimer's and dementia care.

They also plan to give back to Idaho's veterans later this year.

