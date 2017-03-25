Hundreds 'March for Meals' in Meridian

(Photo: Tyson White, KTVB)

MERIDIAN -- Over 1,000 people took part in the annual 'March for Meals' walk at Kleiner Park in Meridian Saturday morning.

The event raises funds and awareness for Meals on Wheels, a food delivery service for home-bound seniors.

Grant Jones, the Director for Meals on Wheels, says the turnout was overwhelming.

"It's very gratifying to see the turnout," Jones said. "We have people pushing strollers, we have seniors using walkers and wheelchairs. It just shows that the community is coming out to support seniors in the community, so it's very humbling and very gratifying. We are just so appreciative."

For every participant who signed up to walk, Food Services of America donated five dollars toward the program.

For more information, visit www.metromealsonwheels.net

