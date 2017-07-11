Human remains found on island in Boise River

Boise River (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

BOISE -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on a small island in the Boise River.

The remains were discovered Monday night, just west of Willow Lane. Officials have not released the person's age, sex, or how he or she may have died.

River levels have dropped sharply over the past several weeks, and it's unclear whether the remains were previously submerged underwater.

The Ada County Coroner's Office is examining the remains now, and working to determine when the person died and identify him or her.

KTVB is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

