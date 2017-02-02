How's our snowpack so far?

We went up with the experts whose job is to forecast what kind of water year we will see across Idaho. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - It's no secret we have seen record-setting snowfall in the Treasure Valley already this winter. But what about what is happening in the mountains?

That is where the amount of snow matters most. We went up with the experts whose job is to forecast what kind of water year we will see across Idaho.

From the first accumulation of snow in the fall, Ron Abramovich and rest of his Natural Resources Conservation Service corps make a monthly march to a snow marker site in the Boise Mountains.

What they find in February will help shape the spring and summer water supply for southwestern Idaho.

The Mores Creek Summit is about 6,100 feet in elevation and is one of about a dozen sites around the Boise Basin that they measure the snowfall for the year.

So far they are seeing numbers up there they haven't seen in nearly a decade.

"There's 77.5 for a depth," Abramovich announces from one of the five measuring spots at the site.

As 2017 began, the Boise Basin measured just above the 30-year average when it came to snow depth. But with the month we just had, with precipitation across the region one and a half times the usual, the numbers now are not surprising.

It's the best we've seen since 2008, about 120 percent of average.

And while that number seems impressive, it's not as important as the number trapped inside the snow - the water weight.

Simple subtraction tells the tale.

"So, even right now, we have 20 inches of water in the snowpack," explains Abramovich. "And where we want to be on April 1 is 31 inches of water in the snowpack up here."

That's about three-fourths of the way there, with about 40 percent of the winter storm season still left.

"We got plenty of snow in the valley but we could still use more up here," says Abramovich.

The other benefit of a stellar snowpack is the water that is retained in the reservoirs. Lucky Peak Reservoir is one of three in the Boise River basin. The first of February finds it frozen over and it's only about 20 percent full, about where is usually is this time of year.

But as the snow melts in the mountains, inch by inch the reservoir will fill up, foot by foot. Meaning by May, and for a good chunk of the summer, the water level, and your boat, should be sitting much higher than it is right now.

That volume of water used to be easier to predict.

Abramovich, a water supply specialist, says 60 years ago the weather patterns were more consistent, more near normal.

But some patterns, like what we are seeing this season, still show themselves.

"I was expecting this year," says Abramovich. "Because I knew we had a strong 'El Nino' last year."

That usually leads to a wet winter for the Northwest. So, it's a strong start to the season, with the hope of a weighty wrap-up.

"We're in good shape, we just need more storms. We don't want them to stop like they did last year," says Abramovich.

This measurement is just a microcosm of the entire water year. A lot of factors can alter the outlook for the rest of the year.

Abramovich says they will continue to take measurements as long as there is snow on the ground. Some years they've tracked numbers into the first of June.