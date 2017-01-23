How much snow can your home, business handle?

Removing snow from sloped roof top. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - There’s no doubt we’ve seen a lot of snow this winter, and truth is a lot of communities aren’t built for this weather.

It varies from one county to another, but most of the Treasure Valley to the Idaho-Oregon border can only handle 25 to 30 pounds of snow per square foot. Jeremy Parrish, a project manager at Structural Edge Engineering, said that’s about 18 inches of snow. He said places like McCall can hold between 120 and 150 pounds of snow per square foot, which is around three or four feet of snow.

"They're used to having this kind of snow,” Parrish said. “Their building codes are set to handle that kind of snow and that's what we design for."

Those areas are also more prepared to remove the snow because they’re used to getting so much, he said.

Those places typically have the supplies and crews ready to go to take care of it. Parrish said the sooner you can remove the snow the better. He said you want to do the best you can to get as much off as possible, but sometimes there might be certain areas that should be taken care of first.

"You might have a house that has an awning below a roof and snow falls onto the awning, so you'll have quite a bit more there,” Parrish said. “Those lower kind of awnings and roofs are probably more of a concern with the accumulation on those."

There’s also a difference between flat and sloped roof tops. Parrish said it’s typically easier and safer to remove snow from a sloped roof because you can do it from the ground with something like a rake. For a flat roof, like most commercial buildings have, you have to get on top and shovel the snow off, he said. Not only is it more difficult and dangerous, but the accumulation can cause other problems.

"When they're flat like that the roof drains are covered, and so if it's melting there's really no way for it to get off the roof,” Parrish said.

(© 2017 KTVB)